Home States Telangana

Telangana to spend Rs 20 crore on printing ballot papers for urban local body elections

The claims and objections can be filed between July 11 to 12. Disposal of claims  will be taken up on July 13. 

Published: 08th July 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

Image for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State Election Commission deciding to conduct polls through ballot papers for the ensuing urban local body (ULB) polls on the lines of panchayat, zilla parishad and mandal parishad elections, the State government would incur nearly `20 crore expenditure for printing of ballot papers for as many as 129 municipalities and three municipal corporations.

Though the State Election Commission (SEC) has the required number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for conducting the municipal polls, they do not have Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units.

There was a proposal to utilise VVPATs that were used by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), Telangana in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, however, their EVM and VVPAT configuration does not match with that of EVMs belonging to TSEC, so it was decided to hold municipal polls by printing ballot papers, TSEC officials told Express. 

The TSEC has notified July 14 as the date for publication of Photo Electoral Rolls of all the wards of the respective municipalities.

Revised schedule

Meanwhile, the Telangana Municipal Administration Department has revised timelines for identification of ST, SC, BC and women voters in the ULBs. As per the orders issued by Election Authority and Director of Municipal Administration Department TK Sreedevi, the draft publication of ward wise electoral roll voters in Form-1 will be done on July 10. The claims and objections can be filed between July 11 to 12. Disposal of claims  will be taken up on July 13. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Election Commission EVM VVPAT Telangana municipal elections
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp