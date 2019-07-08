Three dead, two injured in a road mishap in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Three people including two women died on the spot with another two receiving severe injuries in a road accident when a coal-laden truck hit a car near Penagadapa village in Chunchupalli mandal of Bhadradrikothagudem district early this morning.

While the deceased are identified as Varlapatri Ramesh(40), Sujatha(35), Prasanthi(30), the injured, Suresh(38) and Lohitha (8) were shifted to a government hospital in Kothagudem town.

The accident took place while they were coming home after seeing their daughter who is studying in Vijayawada. Chunchupalli police have registered a case and are investigating.