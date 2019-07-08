Home States Telangana

University sacks HoD for ‘harassing’ female students in exchange of pass marks in Telangana

Varala Ravi used to contact failing female students to come to his house if they want to get pass marks and even send them obscene texts.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Following allegations that he was demanding sexual favours from the female students in exchange for giving pass marks, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basara has terminated the services of Head of Chemistry Department Varala Ravi.

The decision to terminate Ravi’s services was taken by RGUKT Vice-Chancellor A Ashok after a committee appointed to look into the issue found Ravi guilty of the charge.

According to Deputy Registrar BSVVS Murthy, Varala Ravi used to contact female students who fail in exams and ask them to come to his house if they want to get pass marks. He also used to send obscene text messages to the girls targeted by him. 

The issue came to light when a girl came to campus to write PUC 2 Supplementary Exams and after exams when she wanted to go home, the hostel warden said she would issue out pass only after speaking to her father. As the warden took her phone to call the girl’s father, she saw an obscene text message sent by Varala Ravi. The warden immediately informed the authorities, who summoned her parents and in front of them recorded the statements of both the girl and the assistant professor.

The vice chancellor appointed a committee to probe the issue on Saturday and after the committee completed its preliminary report, he terminated the services of  Ravi on Sunday.  Basara Inspector of Police B Srinivas, meanwhile, said that a case has been registered against Ravi and investigation is on.

