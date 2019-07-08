Home States Telangana

'We want to spend Rs 7,000 crore on village development' : CM KCR

These representatives must be made aware of the provisions of the new Panchayat Raj Act, the chief minister said.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks during a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday (Photo Credit | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s now time for newly-elected sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPPs and ZP chairpersons to work untiringly for the development of villages, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserted at a review meeting with officials at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday.

These representatives must be made aware of the provisions of the new Panchayat Raj Act, the chief minister said, adding that he wanted conferences to be held across the State to make them aware on how to go about developing their villages.

Outlining how the development of rural areas will be overseen, the chief minister said, “We want to spend about Rs 7,000 crore every year for the development of villages. We have to utilise funds in such a way that the people would reap the benefits of development. After the conferences, the government would constitute 100 flying squads, which would visit villages and inspect the development and the progress in promotion of greenery and sanitation.”

“If anyone is found to be lacking in sincerity, stern action would be taken against them,” the chief minister warned. “I am giving three-months time. There should be a change in the way villages look. The collectors should supervise the development works on a regular basis. I want a collectors’ conference held in Hyderabad to explain what they should do to develop villages,” he added.

At the review meeting, Rao also spoke about the urban policy he plans to introduce to ensure planned development of cities and towns. 

Referring to the need for new municipal and revenue Acts, the chief minister said the aim was to ensure that the administration is not only transparent, but also fast and without any scope for corruption.

Among those who attended the review meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday were Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar and Municipal Administration Director Dr TK  Sridevi.

CM orders release of `150 cr payments for ryots
CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the release of Rs150.17 crore on Sunday for payment to farmers from whom the government had procured seeds. The CM, who wanted to clear all the arrears due to them, had ordered release of the full amount payable to the farmers. The money payable to farmers would be credited to their bank accounts, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said. The State had come out with a support price for crops that had not been recognised as eligible for minimum support price announced by the Centre, he said.

