Need to reach every house, KTR to party workers on membership drive of TRS

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday called upon party workers to concentrate on the ongoing membership drive ahead of municipal polls.

Published: 09th July 2019 08:15 AM

TRS KTR

TRS leader KT Rama Rao speaks at a party meeting in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS/Sathya Keerthi)

By Express News Service

He conducted a tele-conference with party MPs, MLAs, leaders and those who were appointed in-charges of Assembly segments for the membership drive. The former minister directed party workers to use social media to their advantage. 

“The membership drive is progressing on expected lines. The response has been huge. However, with the municipal elections fact approaching, we need to give it more attention. I want you to enrol the educated youth and professionals into the party,” Rama Rao told them.

Rama Rao told party leaders to meet people personally so that they could convince them to join TRS. “Use the local cable TV service, WhatsApp and any other social media websites to reach the people. We need to reach every house in the State,” he said. The Sircilla MLA said since farmers and agricultural labourers were busy with farm work, a membership drive needed to be taken to them instead.

He wanted construction workers and auto-rickshaw drivers to be inducted into the party as well. “TRS affiliate bodies should take active part in the drive,” he added. TRS has also launched an online portal wherein people can enrol for membership. It hopes to induct 50,000 in each Assembly segment.

Comments

