Home States Telangana

BJP targets to enrol 36 lakh new members in Telangana: National secretary Muralidhar Rao

BJP State unit president K Laxman on Monday participated in the saffron party’s membership drive at Devarakonda in Nalgonda district.

Published: 09th July 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Telangana

BJP Telangana (Representational picture | Amit Shah,Twitter)

By Express News Service

 MAHBUBNAGAR/NALGONDA : BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao on Monday claimed that his party was the only party in the history of the country to take up membership drives at regular intervals.

Addressing the media at Mahbubnagar district party office, Muralidhar Rao said that their party’s target was to achieve 36 lakh members in the State. He added that they would be enrolling all sections of the society as party members. 

‘TRS cheating public’
BJP State unit president K Laxman on Monday participated in the saffron party’s membership drive at Devarakonda in Nalgonda district. Several members of CPI and TDP signed up as members at the event. Speaking to media persons, Laxman accused the TRS government of cheating the public. “They have been involved in scams worth crores of rupees,” he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP BJP Telangana Muralidhar Rao BJP Telangana membership drive
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp