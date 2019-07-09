BJP targets to enrol 36 lakh new members in Telangana: National secretary Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR/NALGONDA : BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao on Monday claimed that his party was the only party in the history of the country to take up membership drives at regular intervals.

Addressing the media at Mahbubnagar district party office, Muralidhar Rao said that their party’s target was to achieve 36 lakh members in the State. He added that they would be enrolling all sections of the society as party members.

‘TRS cheating public’

BJP State unit president K Laxman on Monday participated in the saffron party’s membership drive at Devarakonda in Nalgonda district. Several members of CPI and TDP signed up as members at the event. Speaking to media persons, Laxman accused the TRS government of cheating the public. “They have been involved in scams worth crores of rupees,” he claimed.