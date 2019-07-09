Home States Telangana

Keshavapur reservoir will end drinking water woes of Hyderabad, says CM KCR

Rao suggested that water to fill this reservoir should be sourced from Konda Pochamma and Mallanna Sagar reservoirs which will be filled with water from Godavari river.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In order to meet the drinking water needs of Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed the officials to prepare estimates for the construction of a reservoir at Keshavapur village on the city outskirts. At a review at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to construct a dedicated drinking water reservoir for Greater Hyderabad to mitigate the drinking water problem.

Rao suggested that water to fill this reservoir should be sourced from Konda Pochamma and Mallanna Sagar reservoirs which will be filled with water from Godavari river. He also instructed Irrigation and Rural Water Supply departments to prepare estimates for laying of pipelines for the proposed reservoir at Keshavapur. “Every household within the ORR should be given drinking water connection,’’ Rao said.

“At present, water to Hyderabad is being brought from great distances from Krishna and Godavari rivers.  The supplies are not adequate to meet the demands of the city.  This should not be allowed to continue.  Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma reservoirs are getting water from Kaleshwaram project.   Hence, drinking water should be supplied to Hyderabad from these two reservoirs.

Construct a reservoir and a water treatment plant at Keshavapur.  Drinking water should be supplied to the city from here.  Prepare the estimates forthwith. While diverting water from Krishna and Godavari rivers, construct the reservoir simultaneously,” the Chief Minister told the officials.He further said that the government had already issued instructions allotting 10 per cent of the water of the irrigation projects to be used to meet drinking water requirements.

