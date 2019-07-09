New technology to boost fish farmers' income in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move that could enhance income generation of farmers, the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is working on a new technology in aquaculture that would enable high density stocking of fish in ponds.

The system monikered as Backyard Recirculatory Aquaculture System, developed by Cochin University of Science and Technology, would allow the offsetting of the load by stocking different varieties and sizes of fish in smaller cages in a pond. Fish varieties that can be grown in the system include tilapia, pangasius, murrel and pearlspot.

According to an NIRDPR estimate, growing genetically improved farm tilapia in the pond would generate a return of `25,750 per month. WR Reddy, Director General, NIRDPR said, “We can only double the income of farmers by promoting integrated farming practices.

