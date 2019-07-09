Shortage of Iron and folic acid tablets as part of the major hurdle in National Iron Plus Initiative implementation in Telangana

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anaemia is a serious public health concern in Telangana as indicated in the National Family Health Survey-4. While measures are being taken by the Telangana government through provision of iron and folic acid (IFA) tablets as part of the National Iron Plus Initiative (NIPI), a study conducted by researchers from Osmania Medical College (OMC) points out that there are backlogs when it comes to implementation of the scheme on ground.

The researchers from the Community Medicine Department of the OMC have reported that poor supply and availability of IFA tablets was a major hurdle in successful implementation of the NIPI scheme. They have also reported lack of enough awareness about anemia and regarding the need for IFA supplementation, which also creates a roadblock in addressing the issue.

As part of the NIPI, the IFA tablets are to be given once a week to both boys and girls, from the age of six months till 19 years in Anganwadis and government schools, apart from conducting rde-worming and educating regarding the disease.

The study, ‘A study on the weekly iron and folic acid supplementation in the government schools and Anganwadi centres in urban field practicing area of a tertiary health care centre, Hyderabad, Telangana’, was published in the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health. Dr S Bhavana Laxmi, one of the researchers told Express, “It was observed that the supply of IFA tablets were not adequate and periodicity of the supply was also not maintained, which affected proper implementation of the scheme.”