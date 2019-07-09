Suo Motu case against RGUKT professor sacked in sexual harassment case in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The district legal services authority has taken up a Suo Motu case on allegations of sexual harassment against Ravi Varala, the former assistant professor and HoD of chemistry department of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology (RGUKT).

Varala was accused of demanding sexual favors from the female students in exchange for pass marks. The varsity had already terminated him on Sunday. The court also issued notices to district SP, Bhainsa deputy SP, Mudhole CI, vice chancellor and director of the university to appear before it on July 15. Meanwhile, Endowment minister, A I Reddy visited RGUKT. He also said that a woman SI will soon be posted in the college and also promised to immediately appoint a permanent VC.