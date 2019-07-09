Telangana may soon be able to export seeds to European Union

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana may soon be able to export seeds to the European Union nations if its efforts to match the European Seed Equivalence Standards are successful.

The State government’s application sent through the Union government last year for “EU Seed Equivalence” was in-principal agreed by the EU Commission. The State government received a communication to this effect from EU Directorate General office, according to Agriculture Secretary C Partha Sarathi.