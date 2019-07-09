Telangana may soon be able to export seeds to European Union
Published: 09th July 2019 07:52 AM | Last Updated: 09th July 2019 07:52 AM
HYDERABAD: Telangana may soon be able to export seeds to the European Union nations if its efforts to match the European Seed Equivalence Standards are successful.
The State government’s application sent through the Union government last year for “EU Seed Equivalence” was in-principal agreed by the EU Commission. The State government received a communication to this effect from EU Directorate General office, according to Agriculture Secretary C Partha Sarathi.