TRS senior leader and former Karimnagar MP Vinod Kumar slams ‘provocative’ Amit Shah
Published: 09th July 2019 08:19 AM | Last Updated: 09th July 2019 08:19 AM | A+A A-
KARIMNAGAR : TRS senior leader and former Karimnagar MP Vinod Kumar on Monday slammed Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah for his ‘provocative statements’.
Speaking to media persons, Kumar claimed BJP leaders wished for violence in Telangana, not unlike in West Bengal. “The people of Telangana and the TRS government do not want violence. We want peace and development,” he said.
Kumar claimed the separate statehood movement in Telangana, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was successful without any violence. Kumar said that TRS had no objections to BJP wishing to expand and strengthen itself in Telangana. “But if you disrupt the peace of Telangana, the people will not tolerate you,” he said.