Vijayawada YSRCP leader Koganti Satyam deatined for questioning in murder of businessman T Ram

HYDERABAD: In a new twist to the murder investigation of Vijayawada-based businessman T Ram Prasad, three persons on Monday came out and confessed that they killed the man in Punjagutta police limits.

Hours after the said confession, it was reported that the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths picked up Vijayawada YSRCP leader Koganti Satyam for questioning.

On Sunday night, the West Zone Task Force sleuths, with the assistance of Vijayawada police, had detained Koganti Satyam’s son-in-law in Vijayawada city and subsequently shifted him to Hyderabad for probe. The police have identified a Bolero vehicle, which was reportedly used by the culprits for escape, once the offence was committed. It was based on the CCTV footage that the police questioned Satyam’s son-in-law.

Hours after he was questioned, the investigators are understood to have detained Koganti Satyam and shifted him to the Task Force office for probe. Earlier, the family members of Ram Prasad, including his wife Vaidehi, had made serious allegations against Satyam, claiming that he has a role in the Ram Prasad’s murder.

It is at this point that three persons by the names Syam, Chotu and Ramesh came out to the police station and confessed to killing Ram Prasad, allegedly due to business disputes. Syam also alleged that one of the deceased’s kin was also involve in the murder.

Even after the confession by these three persons, the investigators still suspect the role of Koganti Satyam in the case. It may be mentioned that both Syam and Koganti Satyam were jailed for a case just a few months ago.

DGP, CP visit Punjagutta PS

In view of the repeated murder offences taking place in Punjagutta locality, DGP M Mahendar Reddy and Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar visited Punjagutta station and inquired details regarding the case.