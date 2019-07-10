 Kusumanchi police arrest headmaster for sexual abuse of students in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A headmaster of a government school was arrested by the Kusumanchi police on Tuesday for sexually harassing six girl students. He had gone into hiding after cases were registered against him in February.

On Tuesday, a special police team caught him at a bus stand in Kusumanchi. The headmaster, Shankar Reddy, was accused of sexual misconduct when he was the mandal educaton officer at Tirumalayapalem, and after being shifted to Namavaram high school in Chintakani mandal, he harassed a few more girls, the police said.

He was suspended and sent to jail, but came out on bail recently. He got appointed as headmaster of Kusumanchi Zilla Parishad High School allegedly by using his influence. He has been booked under the Nirbhaya and SC/ST atrocity Act.