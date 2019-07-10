Activists protest against slow but steady encroachment of Khajaguda lake in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Activists are up in arms alleging a slow but steady encroachment of the historically significant Khajaguda lake.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Collector of Rangareddy, who is also part of the Water, Land and Tree Act (WALTA) committee, Lubna Sarwath of Save Our Urban Lakes (SOUL) has urged to urgently prevent the discreet, yet the methodical killing of the lake. In her letter, Lubna notes: “We surveyed the place on two days, four months apart, and found that the pace at which the dumping activity is taking place in the live lake is criminal.”

The activist says there is a two-pronged approach to kill the lake. On the one hand, debris is being dumped on the bund and near the historic arch areas of the lake, along with the concrete waste. On the other hand, precious rainwater is being pumped out into a diverted outflow channel which has also shrunk.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector S Harish noted that, based on her letter, they will initiate an inquiry.