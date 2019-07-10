Home States Telangana

Aspirants sore over delay in PhD admissions in Osmania University

Nearly three months after the interviews were conducted for admissions into PhD by Osmania University, the process is yet to get over.

Osmania University (File | EPS)

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time the government is coming up with ambitious plans to promote research, PhD aspirants are worried that the next admission notification from Osmania University, expected to be out in August, might not see the light of the day anytime soon.

“With results being delayed, the next notification for admission that is scheduled for August will also be delayed, “ said Ch Mounika, an aspirant. She had cracked NET in December last but did not apply for admission in February when the notification was issued, with the hope of applying in August. “But it’s already July and until the previous admission process is over they will not release the next notification. This is a situation where I can’t even take up a job elsewhere,” she said.

Osmania University attracts a large number of students from rural areas and those from marginalised sections for whom hostel and stipend act as incentives to pursue higher education. Some are also bread earners for their family and the stipend is important for them.  

Several people leave their jobs and prepare for NET or quit after the admission process begins.  T Raman, left his content writing job in April after the date for the interview  ( April 27) was released. “I wanted to take a short break before the PhD admission but now I am sitting idle and making rounds to the Osmania University,” he said.

OU officials, meanwhile, said that the delay was from the UGC.   “We have submitted the JRF award letters to the UGC which are currently under its scrutiny,” said Ashok Naidu, Dean, OU Arts College.

Comments

