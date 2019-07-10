‘Honour assurances given to TS’, says Telangana Congress President N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In his maiden speech as Member of Parliament, TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday raised the issue of injustice being meted out to Telangana State by the Central government.

Speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, he said that the people of Telangana were disappointed as there was no mention of anything for Telangana either in the speech of President Ramnath Kovind or the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Several assurances were given to the people of Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. They included a Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet, Steel Factory at Bayyaram and Tribal University, he recalled.

“Only `1 crore was given for Tribal University last year and this year too the same amount has been allocated. How is it possible to set up a Tribal University with just `2 crore?” he asked.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who represents Nalgonda in the Lok Sabha, appealed to the Central government as well as Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present in the House, to ensure that whatever assurances were given to the Telangana State at the time of its creation are honoured.