Home States Telangana

‘Honour assurances given to TS’, says Telangana Congress President N Uttam Kumar Reddy

In his maiden speech as Member of Parliament, TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday raised the issue of injustice being meted out to Telangana State by the Central government.

Published: 10th July 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In his maiden speech as Member of Parliament, TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday raised the issue of injustice being meted out to Telangana State by the Central government.

Speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, he said that the people of Telangana were disappointed as there was no mention of anything for Telangana either in the speech of President Ramnath Kovind or the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Several assurances were given to the people of Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. They included a Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet, Steel Factory at Bayyaram and Tribal University, he recalled.

“Only `1 crore was given for Tribal University last year and this year too the same amount has been allocated. How is it possible to set up a Tribal University with just `2 crore?” he asked.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who represents Nalgonda in the Lok Sabha, appealed to the Central government as well as Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present in the House, to ensure that whatever assurances were given to the Telangana State at the time of its creation are honoured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy Telangana Congress N Uttam Kumar Reddy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp