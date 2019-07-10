Home States Telangana

Inquiries reveal killers wanted to murder Ramprasad long ago

AnInvestigation into the murder of AP-based businessman Ramprasad at Punjagutta here on Saturday night found that the killers had planned to kill him a long time ago.

Published: 10th July 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigation into the murder of AP-based businessman Ramprasad at Punjagutta here on Saturday night, found that the killers had planned to kill him a long time ago.

Hyderabad Task Force sleuths, who had detained three suspects along with YSRC leader Koganti Satyam, found the accused had planned to kill Ramprasad a couple of years ago,  but could not succeed. Meanwhile, the SUV believed to be used by accused of escape was seized on Tuesday.

Investigators found that the accused had moved into the city more than a month ago and were camping in a hotel. They kept close watch of Ramprasad. After a series of recce conducted near his house and office, they finalised to execute their plan on any Saturday night, when he comes to visit a temple in Punjagutta.

As per the plan, they waited outside the temple and attacked him. Though three suspects Shyam, Chotu and Ramesh claimed before the media that they were solely responsible for the murder and no one was behind, police are believed to have collected evidence proving the conspiracy was hatched by Satyam.

Meanwhile, Shyam told police that the weapons used for the murder were made at his plant in AP and that Ramprasad’s brother-in-law Srinivas had told them about Ramprasad’s Saturday visit to the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC leader Koganti Satyam Ramprasad murder case Telangana crime Telangana murder
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp