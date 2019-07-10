Inquiries reveal killers wanted to murder Ramprasad long ago

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigation into the murder of AP-based businessman Ramprasad at Punjagutta here on Saturday night, found that the killers had planned to kill him a long time ago.

Hyderabad Task Force sleuths, who had detained three suspects along with YSRC leader Koganti Satyam, found the accused had planned to kill Ramprasad a couple of years ago, but could not succeed. Meanwhile, the SUV believed to be used by accused of escape was seized on Tuesday.

Investigators found that the accused had moved into the city more than a month ago and were camping in a hotel. They kept close watch of Ramprasad. After a series of recce conducted near his house and office, they finalised to execute their plan on any Saturday night, when he comes to visit a temple in Punjagutta.

As per the plan, they waited outside the temple and attacked him. Though three suspects Shyam, Chotu and Ramesh claimed before the media that they were solely responsible for the murder and no one was behind, police are believed to have collected evidence proving the conspiracy was hatched by Satyam.

Meanwhile, Shyam told police that the weapons used for the murder were made at his plant in AP and that Ramprasad’s brother-in-law Srinivas had told them about Ramprasad’s Saturday visit to the temple.