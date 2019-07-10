Kukatpally residents fight to protect government land from encroachers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Jayanagar colony in Kukatpally are fighting for their lone breathing space.

The fact that houses are already under construction in the land parcel right under the nose of officials and that the encroachers have applied for Land Regularisation Scheme is what concerns them and dampens their hopes to protect the land.

The Jayanagar Colony Welfare Association members have written complaints and approached the GHMC officials asking them to stop illegal constructions, but no action has been initiated yet against the land grabbers.

The open space is clearly mentioned in survey no 135, 136 in the colony layout map by Directorate of Town and Country Planning. The Express’ visit to the spot, which revealed that a portion of the open space has encroached and a house is in the starting stage of construction. Interestingly, the persons have applied for LRS from GHMC.

According to B Pradeep, the GHMC City Planer for Kukatpally, “the open land belongs to GHMC and has been illegally encroached. Speaking to the Express, members of Jayanagar colony association alleged that “some ruling party leaders and a few corporation officials are guiding people to encroach government land.”