Nine Telangana state universities to get new vice chancellors soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday issued a notification inviting applications for the posts of Vice-Chancellors of nine universities that would fall vacant on July 24. Applications with detailed biodata have to be sent to the Education Secretary before July 23, the notification said.

These nine universities include Osmania University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, JNTU Hyderabad, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Sathavahana University, Telangana University, and Palamuru University.

While positions in two universities Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies ( KGUKT) Basar and Satvahana University, Karimnagar have already been lying vacant for a while now, Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda, fell vacant last month. The vacancy in Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine will arise in January 2020.

Only Prof V Parveen Rao, incumbent VC of Prof Jaishankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU), whose term also expires on July 24 has been given an extension.

Officials in the education department are of the view that though none of the other VCs are likely to get extensions, the government is keen on finalising the names of the new VCs and complete the entire process by August to avoid any delays.

“The process will be the same as last time. Once the application is received, they will be scrutinised by the government-appointed search committees. The committee comprises nominees from the University Grants Commission, Executive Committee of the university concerned and the State government. The committee proposes a list of eligible candidates to the State government and in turn, the government sends names of three candidates to Governor who is also Chancellor of the State universities.

End of term for these VCs

Prof S Ramachandram, OU, Prof B Rajarathnam, Palamuru University, Prof R Sayanna, Kakatiya University, Prof K S Rao, BR Ambedkar Open University, Prof P Sambaiah, Telangana University, Prof Satyanarayana, P Sreeramulu Telugu University and Prof A V Reddy, JNTU-Hyderabad