Home States Telangana

Nine Telangana state universities to get new vice chancellors soon

Notification issued for appointments of VCs in these universities as the term of present incumbents ends on July 24

Published: 10th July 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University

Osmania University (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday issued a notification inviting applications for the posts of Vice-Chancellors of nine universities that would fall vacant on July 24. Applications with detailed biodata have to be sent to the Education Secretary before July 23, the notification said.

These nine universities include Osmania University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, JNTU Hyderabad, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Sathavahana University, Telangana University, and Palamuru University.   

While positions in two universities Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies ( KGUKT) Basar and Satvahana University, Karimnagar have already been lying vacant for a while now, Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda, fell vacant last month. The vacancy in Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine will arise in January 2020.

Only Prof V Parveen Rao, incumbent VC of Prof Jaishankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU), whose term also expires on July 24 has been given an extension.

Officials in the education department are of the view that though none of the other VCs are likely to get extensions, the government is keen on finalising the names of the new VCs and complete the entire process by August to avoid any delays.

“The process will be the same as last time. Once the application is received, they will be scrutinised by the government-appointed search committees.  The committee comprises nominees from the University Grants Commission, Executive Committee of the university concerned and the State government. The committee proposes a list of eligible candidates to the State government and in turn, the government sends names of three candidates to Governor who is also Chancellor of the State universities.

End of term for these VCs

Prof S Ramachandram, OU, Prof B Rajarathnam, Palamuru University, Prof R Sayanna, Kakatiya University, Prof K S Rao, BR Ambedkar Open University, Prof P Sambaiah, Telangana University, Prof Satyanarayana, P Sreeramulu Telugu University and Prof A V Reddy, JNTU-Hyderabad

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Council of Higher Education Osmania University Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University JNTU Hyderabad Mahatma Gandhi University Sathavahana University
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp