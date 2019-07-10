Raped in Telangana five years ago, three Odisha girls finally get justice 

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: When First Additional District and Sessions Judge of Karimnagar S Srinivas Reddy awarded life sentence to brick-kiln owner Lingampalli Kishan of Choppadandi village in Telangana on Monday, there was a minor sense of closure for three girls from Odisha.



All migrant labourers and aged between 11 and 16 back in 2014, were raped by Kishan in a span of one month.

The three, though, stood firm against the Telangana-based brick-kiln owner to ensure that he is brought to justice. They rejected his offers to buy their silence with money and braved his threats when he failed.



So strong was their quest for justice that the trio travelled from their homes in Bargarh and Nuapada districts covering 1,200 km to testify against the accused before the court at least four times despite financial crunch.

The girls and their parents are now happy that justice has been delivered. “He should have been given death sentence. He was a demon and destroyed the lives and dreams of many migrant labourers. I am happy he would remain behind the bars for life,” said one of the victims from Nuapada district.



Kishan was found guilty for offences under Sections 376 (2) (i), 506 of IPC, Section 14 (1) of Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 and under Sections 3 to 6 of POCSO Act, 2012. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh to be paid to the three victims as compensation.



In December 2013, around 50 migrant labourers including the three girls along with their parents landed at Kishan’s brick-kiln through a labour agent. Migration for livelihood has been a scourge in western districts of Odisha and horror stories of migrant labourers in brick-kilns of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh abound.



In this case, Kishan had raped the 16-year-old girl in his office on March 16, 2014. About a month later, on April 14, he raped two others, then 14 and 11 years of age. He allegedly threatened to kill and bury them in the trenches if they divulged the matters to others.

“There was nothing as a door in our huts and the entrance was covered with plastic sheet. Kishan entered the room and dragged the victim to his office. When her father objected, he beat him up mercilessly. Then he took the girl to his office where he committed the rape,” one victim recounted.



The incident, however, came to fore after the girl informed her brother-in-law, who in turn consulted a local voluntary organisation Aide et Action. With the help of police and labour officials, the girls were rescued and the accused was subsequently arrested by Choppadandi police on April 19, 2014.

“It is for the immense courage of the girls and support from their families that they won the battle. In most of such cases, families are scared of taking action. But the three girls did not give up till end,” said Dayasagar Pradhan, project coordinator of Aide et Action who provided the victims legal help.



Not much has changed in their lives after their rescue as they continue to work as daily wagers. Of the two from Nuapada, one has since been married, while the other is slated to marry next year.

