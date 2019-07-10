Telangana, Andhra Pradesh reach broad consensus on diverting Godavari water to Krishna

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a broad consensus between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the diversion of Godavari water to projects on the Krishna river. Both States agree there is a deficit of around 900 tmcft water for projects across the Krishna. For this, Godavari water will be diverted to the extent possible. AP and Telangana proposed four alignments for the diversion of Godavari water, which will be discussed in the next meeting.

The first meeting of Irrigation officials of AP and Telangana, on Godavari-water diversion, was held at Jala Soudha on Tuesday, as a follow-up of the recent meeting of the States’ CMs.“Keeping in view the future needs of Krishna projects in both States, we understood that the water requirement will be about 1,300 tmcft. The average net availability of water in Krishna is just 400 tmcft. The remaining 900 tmcft required for Krishna projects will have to be compensated for by Godavari water,” an official said.

The requirement of 1,300 tmcft was arrived at considering Telangana’s Palamuru-Rangareddy and AP’s Handri-Neeva and others, sources said. However, there is no consensus on from where the Godavari waters should be diverted and to which place.

According to sources, the AP officials proposed two solutions — diverting two tmcft daily from Dummugudem to Srisailam and another two tmcft daily from Polavaram to Nagarjuna Sagar.

Telangana officials proposed Rampur (downstream of Kanthanapally) to Srisailam and another route from Dummugudem to Srisailam.

The officials of both States arrived at a consensus on diversion of Godavari water from Polavaram. “While AP proposed to divert the water from Polavaram to Nagarjuna Sagar, TS proposed diversion from Polavaram to Srisailam,” an official explained.

ALSO READ: KCR, Jagan agree to divert surplus Godavari waters to Krishna river basin

The officials concerned at the meeting agreed that both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states required around 1,300 tmcft water for Krishna projects.

“We have considered Almatti dam, which was preventing the flow into Krishna. Thus, the deficit of around 900 tmcft in the Krishna for both the States will be compensated for by Godavari waters,” official sources said. According to sources, the officials noted that there is 1,000 tmcft of dependable water in the Godavari on an average every year.

“We require 1,300 tmc for Krishna projects in both the States. We will plan the diversion accordingly,” official sources said.

Krishna projects are those constructed/conceived by AP using Krishna waters outside the river basin in the Rayalaseema area, officials said.

The officials concerned also discussed the impact on cases filed in the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal and the likely objections by upper riparian States when Godavari waters are diverted to the Krishna basin.

Share to Maha and k’taka?

The officials discussed the provisions of Bachawat Tribunal, which gave the right to upper riparian States to get an additional share, in case of any diversion of Godavari water to the Krishna basin. “If we divert 400 tmcft, then we have to give additional quota to K’taka and Maha, as per provisions of tribunal,” sources noted.

Draft report in a week, next meet on July 15

“A draft report on diversion of Godavari water will be ready in a week. We will meet to discuss other issues on July 15,” TS Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said. His AP counterpart added: “At the CMs’ meeting, it was decided to divert 4 tmcft daily from Godavari for the Krishna basin needs in both States”