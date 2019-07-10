Telangana State Election Commission revises publication schedule of poll stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has revised the schedule for publication of polling stations to 129 municipalities and three municipal corporations of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Ramagundam. In a meeting held at TSEC office on Tuesday, the TSEC examined the request made by the political parties and considered revising the schedule.

As per the revised schedule, the date of preparation of a ward-wise list of polling stations by a Returning Officer will be July 14. Publication of draft ward-wise list of polling stations by the Returning Officer with the approval of the Municipal Commissioner is July 15. Time for receipt of claims, objections, and suggestions is until 5 pm on July 17.