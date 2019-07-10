Telangana witnessing rise in vector-borne diseases in hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seasonal diseases like Typhoid, Diphtheria, Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya, and Diarrhoea have started to grip Hyderabad, with Government hospitals in the city witnessing a spurt in patient inflow. Fever Hospital has also seen a spike in out-patient cases with viral fever being the most common disease.

Osmania General Hospital has already recorded around 10 cases of dengue in the last one month.

Dr. K Shankar, superintendent of Fever Hospital said, “Ever since the monsoon started our OPD cases have risen to over 1,500 cases on a daily basis.

We are regularly treating patients with typhoid, dengue and malaria. These are basic monsoon-related diseases, however, the numbers are not alarming yet. It is expected once the rains start,” he said.

Dr. B Nagendar, superintendent of Osmania General Hospital said, “The best way to tackle dengue and malaria - the two most common monsoon-related diseases - is prevention. Precautions should be taken by not allowing water to stagnate, especially at homes with tanks that have not been cleaned. This helps in controlling dengue and malaria, which are the most common diseases during rains,’’ he said.

Speaking to Express, chief entomologist of GHMC said, “We are taking precautions, ranging from awareness campaigns to health camps. We are also in touch with the health department, and hospitals to keep a track of spike in dengue or malaria numbers.”