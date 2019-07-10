Home States Telangana

TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao slams Centre for ignoring Telangana in Budget

Speaking in Lok Sabha, TRS floor leader demands Centre to provide funds as per the assurances given to the State

Published: 10th July 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Nama Nageswara Rao

Nama Nageswara Rao (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao deplored the attitude of the Central government in neglecting the southern states, especially the performing State of Telangana, in the 2019-20 Union Budget.

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Nama affectionately referred to Nirmala Sitharaman as the daughter of Tamil Nadu and daughter-in-law of Telangana and congratulated her for becoming the first woman finance minister from south India to present the Budget.

“We have expected a lot from Sitharaman in the Budget. But, the southern states did not get anything. When the country wants a $5 trillion economy, the Centre should work with the States. The federal structure is very important for achieving this goal,” he said.

He said that the Centre indicated that it would work with the States in “Har Ghar Jal” policy. “But, remember that Telangana is the first State in the country to provide drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching the Mission Bhagiratha on August 7, 2016, lauded the way two-year-old Telangana was marching ahead. Modi even said at that time that Telangana CM KCR only talks about water and farmers’ issues,” Nama recalled.

He said that under Mission Bhagiratha, the Telangana government has been providing purified drinking water to every household in 23,968 habitations.

“We have laid 1.05 lakh km pipelines for the same. NITI Aaayog lauded the Mission Bhagiratha and recommended the Union Finance Ministry to fund `24,000 crore to Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, the flagship programmes of the Telangana government. We have expected that some funds will be allocated in the Budget,” Nama said

He also wanted the Central government to provide funds for another lift irrigation project Palamuru-Rangareddy.

No increase in allocation for Ministry of Minority Affairs: Owaisi


 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Centre for not increasing the budget allocation to minority affairs ministry for the current fiscal in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Participating in a debate on the 2019-20 budget, Owaisi said, “The Budget has increased allocation for every Ministry, except the Ministry of Minority Affairs. You are aiming for a $5 trillion economy, but without the participation of the 14 per cent Muslim population, it will not be possible,” Owaisi said.

