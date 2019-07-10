TV9 case: Telangana HC asks state police to file counter affidavit against former CEO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State police for filing counter affidavits in the petitions filed separately by former CEO of TV9 channel Ravi Prakash and actor Sivaji seeking to quash the cases registered against them by the Cyberabad police for the offences punishable under various sections of IPC and IT Act based on a complaint of P Kaushik Rao, director of Alanda Media and Entertainment Private Limited.

Besides, the Court extended the interim order granted earlier directing the police not to take coercive steps against Sivaji until further orders of the court. These matters were posted to August 21 for further hearing.

Justice G Sri Devi was passing this order in quash petitions. When the counsel for Ravi Prakash urged court for delivery of orders (reserved last month) in the anticipatory bail petitions filed, the judge said that orders would be pronounced shortly.