Animal cruelty: 50 stray dogs poisoned in Telangana village

The bodies were taken in a truck and dumped at an irrigation project site near the village.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:45 PM

File Image of stray dogs for representational purposes. | Express Photo Services

Image of stray dogs for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Authorities in Telangana's Nalgonda district are probing an incident in which 50 dogs were poisoned allegedly on the orders of the village head.

The stray dogs were on Wednesday found dead in Telladeverapalli village after some people poisoned them. They were suspected to be killed a day earlier. The bodies were taken in a truck and dumped at an irrigation project site near the village.

Village sarpanch Papa Nayak had reportedly ordered poisoning of dogs after locals complained about the dog menace. He had also received complaints of the street dogs attacking some people.

District collector Gaurav Uppal ordered an inquiry into the incident. He said action would be taken against those found guilty.

In another incident in Siddipet district, four municipal employees were suspended for their alleged involvement in the poisoning of over 70 dogs last month.

The action came after former central minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi intervened in the matter on an appeal by some people.

The police also registered a case against them for cruelty to the animals.

 

