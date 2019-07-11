HC sets aside order on citizenship of TRS MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Chennamaneni Ramesh, TRS MLA from Vemulawada in Karimnagar district, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday set aside the order of the Home Affairs Ministry declaring him as not a citizen of India. The Court directed the Home Ministry to hear afresh the submissions and objections of the petitioner and others under Section 10(3) of the Citizenship Act and take a final decision on the issue in the three months.

Justice P Naveen Rao was allowing the petition filed by Ramesh seeking to quash the order of the Home Ministry in cancellation of his Indian citizenship and the order rejecting his ‘review petition’ stating that he was not an Indian citizen.

The judge allowed the petition saying that the Home Ministry has not taken some issues into consideration while passing the order impugned. It has not stated that the continuation of citizenship to the petitioner was not conducive to public good, the judge observed.

Justice Naveen Rao directed the petitioner to file his written submissions and place his objections before the competent authority within three weeks. The judge directed the joint secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs to hear afresh the objections of the petitioner as well as the complainant Adi Srinivas under Section 10(3) of the Citizenship Act and take a final decision in three months.