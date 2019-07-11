Not all tahsildars participating in ‘work to rule’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A section of the tahsildars in the State is not participating in the ongoing “work to rule” protest. Of the total 758 tahsildars, around 500 are not following “work to rule”, according to one union.

“The work to rule call was given by the Telangana Tahsildars Sangham. We are not a party to that. Our members are not participating in the work to rule,” Telangana Revenue Employees Association president V Ravinder Reddy said Wednesday.

Speaking to Express, Ravinder Reddy said that the senior officials of Revenue Department assured that all the tahsildars transferred before the elections to far away places would be re-posted in their earlier places. “We have faith in the words of officers. We will wait for the orders. If there is an undue delay in transfers of tahsildars, then we will also participate in the agitations,” Reddy said. Ravinder Reddy, however, said that there was no rift among tahsildars or Revenue employees. “The “work to rule” call was given by a different union. Our union is not participating in it,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the Tahsildars’ Association stated that they would continue with their agitation. It had already said that they would go on mass leave from July 15 if the State government fails to meet their demand.