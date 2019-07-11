Home States Telangana

Not all tahsildars participating in ‘work to rule’

Meanwhile, the Tahsildars’ Association stated that they would continue with their agitation.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A section of the tahsildars in the State is not participating in the ongoing “work to rule” protest. Of the total 758 tahsildars, around 500 are not following “work to rule”, according to one union.
“The work to rule call was given by the Telangana Tahsildars Sangham. We are not a party to that. Our members are not participating in the work to rule,” Telangana Revenue Employees Association president V Ravinder Reddy said Wednesday.

Speaking to Express, Ravinder Reddy said that the senior officials of Revenue Department assured that all the tahsildars transferred before the elections to far away places would be re-posted in their earlier places.  “We have faith in the words of officers. We will wait for the orders. If there is an undue delay in transfers of tahsildars, then we will also participate in the agitations,” Reddy said. Ravinder Reddy, however, said that there was no rift among tahsildars or Revenue employees. “The “work to rule” call was given by a different union. Our union is not participating in it,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the Tahsildars’ Association stated that they would continue with their agitation. It had already said that they would go on mass leave from July 15 if the State government fails to meet their demand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp