Ram Prasad murder: One more person surrenders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a fresh twist in the murder of Vijayawada-based businessman T Ram Prasad, a fourth person is learnt to have surrendered before police on Wednesday.Earlier, three persons Shyam, Chotu and Ramesh had surrendered before the Punjagutta police claiming to have killed Ram Prasad.

However, the role of Ram Prasad’s business partner-turned-foe Koganti Satyam is not ruled out yet in the murder.“We suspect Satyam hatched the plan six months ago. As he was under close vigil of police in connection with other offences, he hired four persons who executed the plan,” sources said.

Koganti Satyam, a businessman-turned-politician, who is reportedly in police custody of Hyderabad Task Force sleuths, is understood to have confessed to his association with Ram Prasad and causes of disputes in their business.

On the day of Ram Prasad’s murder, Satyam was in Tirumala.Investigators believe this was done to divert the investigators probing the case.