Telangana Rashtra Samithi to train party workers as social media soldiers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS has decided to train at least one party worker from each polling booth area as social media activist of the pink party.

The party will create around 30,000 to 35,000 social media soldiers, who will be entrusted with the task of promoting the programmes and activities of the party and the government. They will also be trained to counter the anti-party and anti-government campaigns on social media platforms.

In fact, the party has already launched the first of these training programmes in Adilabad on Wednesday, providing training to around 250 social media activists. According to party sources, as of now, the TRS has 10 lakh followers on Facebook while 3,24,000 follow the party’s official Twitter handle @trspartyonline.

Party’s working president KT Rama Rao has 1.79 million followers on Twitter. Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha has 8,21,000 followers, while former MP B Vinod Kumar has 38,100 followers on Twitter.

In the recent past, the TRS has been facing negative campaign on Twitter and Facebook.