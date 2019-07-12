Home States Telangana

BRK Bhavan, the new venue of Telangana secretariat, to become a high-security zone

Workers pack the SBTET office files at BRK Bhavan

Workers pack the SBTET office files at BRK Bhavan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the shifting of Secretariat to its premises, BRK Bhavan and its surrounding areas will soon be declared a high-security zone with traffic restrictions imposed in the locality. 

According to sources, some of the adjoining roads of BRK Bhavan may be closed for the regular traffic as there will be a lot of VIP movement in the area once the Secretariat is shifted to the building.

The police officials are likely to put barricades at some points in BRK Bhavan, especially at the GHMC office gate and also at the MLA quarters, where some Secretariat departments will be housed. As parking space in BRK Bhavan was less, some VIP cars would be allowed to park inside BRK Bhavan. The vehicles of other officials and the visitors may be parked at MLA quarters, sources said.

Keeping in view the possibility of protests and dharnas to be staged in the area, and to maintain law and order during such times, the tight security will be in place at BRK Bhavan as it has been at the existing Secretariat, sources added. With several departments vacating the BRK Bhavan, the shifting of Secretariat departments to BRK Bhavan is expected to commence shortly. However, the data centre on the fourth floor of the BRK Bhavan will function from the same place for the use of Secretariat offices.

ALSO READ: Shifting of Secretariat offices begins in Telangana

The sources also said that there is a proposal to have the CPRO to CM office and media room in the ground floor of the BRK Bhavan, and the publicity cell in the second floor of the MLA quarters.

Meanwhile, the sources also said that the Andhra Bank and SBI branches, as well as the post office located in the Secretariat too, would be shifted to BRK Bhavan. The dispensaries would be shifted to the MLA quarters, where there is used to Vaidya Vidhan Parishat’s health centre.

Around 50 quarters, which were vacated by AP MLAs, would be used for the some Secretariat offices. The GAD officials wanted the officers of various departments to see and select the vacant quarters. The GAD was allotting the quarters as per the need and size of the department, the sources informed.

