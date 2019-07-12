Karimnagar woman abandoned by husband six months ago gets Kalyana Lakshmi incentive of Rs 1,00,116

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The government got cracking and cleared the file relating to the payment of Kalyana Lakshmi incentive to a woman after The New Indian Express published a report on her plight on Thursday.

The woman, Chevutu Saritha, 19, was abandoned by her husband about six months ago as her relatives could not give him the Kalyana Lakshmi incentive of Rs 1,00,116, which they had promised as dowry.

Reacting to the woman’s heart-rending story, Karimnagar revenue divisional officer (RDO) N Anand Kumar spoke to Choppadandi MLA S Ravi Shankar, and after getting his approval, cleared the file and sent it to the district treasury. “It will be cleared within three days and a cheque for Rs 1,00,116 will be given to the beneficiary,” Anand Kumar said.

The RDO, however, suggested that the financial assistance not be used as dowry payment, since dowry itself is illegal. The money is meant for meeting the expenditure incurred at the time of the wedding, he said.

Kumar further called up Saritha’s husband, Ramesh, who works at a private company in Hyderabad, and warned him against insisting on payment of the Kalyana Lakshmi amount as dowry.

Saritha is happy that the problem has been solved since her husband will now be willing to accept her. She has been living at her maternal house in Kondayapalli in Ganghadhar mandal for the last six months after her husband walked out on her.