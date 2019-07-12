‘People think the delay is our fault and abuse us’, Warangal Mee-Seva franchise owners express dissatisfaction

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Mee-Seva franchise owners in erstwhile Warangal district are expressing dissatisfaction over remuneration being offered by the government for services being provided by them. They are also upset with government departments delaying the issuance of certificates.

Take, for instance, an Encumbrance Certificate(EC) which has to be issued by the sub-registrar’s office within just one day of receipt of application. However, officials take as long as 10 days to clear the application. Similarly, pattadhar passbooks submitted for the mutation have to be released within 30 days. But officials take much longer and sometimes, without giving any reason, reject the applications altogether. “People think we are delaying the certificates and abuse us. This wouldn’t happen if government officials don’t take so long to process the applications,” said a Mee-Seva operator from Hanmakonda.

Mee-Seva operators claimed that officials are delaying the applications so that the people approach them directly. This, they claim, is for the bribes.

Additionally, the decision of the UIDAI to withdraw Aadhaar services from Mee-Seva centres operating from private buildings too has affected the income of operators. An operator said employees of his Mee-Seva also struggle due to slow-functioning government websites.

“We are being offered a measly Rs16 for B-category services and Rs 14 for A-category services. We should be allowed to charge Rs 50 and Rs 45 for both categories,” said State Mee-Seva Association president B Devender.