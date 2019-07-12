Special session of Telangana Legislative Assembly on July 18, 19 for Municipal Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special session of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly will be convened on July 18 and 19 to adopt the new Municipal Act, ahead of the ensuing polls to the civic bodies.

According to an official release from CMO on Thursday, the new Municipal Bill will be introduced on July 18 and the House will be adjourned. A day’s time will be provided for the MLAs to go through the new Bill, and after deliberations on the Bill, it will be adopted by the House on July 19.

It will be a special session only to consider and pass the Bill, and there will not be any other business, like question hour etc., the official release stated.

Meanwhile, the State Legislative Council will also meet for a day on July 19 to pass the new Municipal Bill. The draft of the new Bill has been finalised and the officials sent it to the Law Department for vetting. After the enactment of the new Act, the elections to Municipalities and Corporations are likely to be held in the first week of August.

Elections are due for 138 urban local bodies, including three corporations of Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. According to sources, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao held discussions with the officials concerned on the new Municipal Bill at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

It may be recalled that municipal officials, under the direction of the principal secretary municipal administration Arvind Kumar, studied various Acts in force in Scandinavian countries and several provisions in them were included in the new Municipal Bill. The aim of the new Bill is to provide hassle-free services to citizens, establish a corruption-free system, and set up a transparent mechanism in urban local bodies.

Instead of issuing an Ordinance, the State government decided to have a special session of the Assembly, according to priority to the new Bill. This will be the first session after the recent merger of 12 Congress MLAs with the TRS.