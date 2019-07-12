Telangana government releases Rs 17.69 cr for Kaleshwaram oustees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday released a total of Rs 17.69 crore while announcing a better relief and rehabilitation package for the oustees of Kaleshwaram project in three villages of Siddipet district.

According to orders issued by Special Chief Secretary Irrigation Somesh Kumar on Thursday, under the revised package, the displaced families in Kochaguttapally, Chalkalapally and Allipur villages in Chinnakodur mandal will now be paid Rs 7.5 lakh each.

The government had announced Rs 5 lakh to the unmarried youth (above 18 years), besides allotment of an open plot of 250 yards or the construction of 2BHK house or payment of Rs 5.04 lakh to 103 families in these three villages.

In another order, the government exempted the formation of 45 minor irrigation tanks in several villages from the application of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Telangana Amendment) Act, 2016.