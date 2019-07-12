Telangana HC says, state government should be convinced on heritage tags

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the petitioners to tell the court whether there was any provision in the law that permits the court to review decisions taken by the cabinet.

It was for the civil societies to convince the State government on issues like ‘Errum Manzil’, but not for the judiciary to intervene and convince it regarding deletion of the building from the list of heritage monuments and so on, the bench observed.

The bench was making this observation in a fresh PIL filed by the Deccan Archaeological and Cultural Research Institution, a trust represented by its founder managing trustee K Jithendra Babu, against the demolition of Errum Manzil, a heritage structure.

Advocate Nalin Kumar, appearing for one of the petitioners’, told the court that there was every possibility of demolition of the building if the court does not pass ex parte interim order on the issue. As per Regulation 13 of HUDA zoning regulations, 1981, no development, additions, alterations, repairs, renovation or demolition of the building was permissible except with the prior written permission of the HUDA vice-chairman who was required to act on the advice of the Heritage Conservation Committee, he noted. The bench posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.