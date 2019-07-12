TV9 case: Tollywood actor Shivaji Sontineni skips questioning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Shivaji Sontineni, a co-accused with TV9 former CEO S Ravi Prakash in cases of cheating and forgery, informed the Hyderabad police that he cannot appear before them for questioning, as he is busy with arrangements for his son, who is planning to leave to the USA for education. Shivaji in response to the police’s notice sent an e-mail to the Cybercrime wing.

In response to an earlier notice for him to be present for examination on July 11 in connection with cases against him, he had sent an e-mail citing that he was busy with preparatory work to join his son in the USA for studies. Shivaji was detained last week at the Rajiv Gandhi international airport when he was allegedly trying to fly out of the country. He was let off after questioning.