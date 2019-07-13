BJP wants Telangana government to keep its promise, fill 1 lakh job vacancies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leaders, led by MLC N Ramchander Rao, on Friday submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary SK Joshi, demanding the State government to keep its promise of conducting recruitment drives to fill up one lakh jobs. They also demanded the government to release the TSPSC examination calendar.

Ramachander Rao recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced in March 2015 that there were 1.12 lakh vacancies in various government departments. “He assured the government would fill them up soon. When I raised a question in Council, I got a written answer saying the vacancies’ figure remains 1,10,012,” the BJP leader said.

Ramchander Rao said the real figure was somewhere near 2.5 lakh, taking retirements into account.

“Till date, only 25,000 vacancies been filled. And, half of them are in the police department,” he said.

Ramchander Rao said various government departments were unable to function because of staff shortage. He demanded TSPSC release notifications for all vacancies.

He also wanted the examination fees to be scrapped.“The amount accumulated with the TSPSC by way of examination fee has to be spent for the welfare of the students, who are appearing for competitive examinations,” he said. The BJP leaders also demanded that all the cases filed against ‘agitated unemployed youth’ be lifted immediately.

One for the album

BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, after meeting Chief Secretary SK Joshi at this office on Friday, stopped, along with his colleagues, to click a selfie with Secretariat buildings in the background as the “buildings would soon be razed and be relegated to memory”