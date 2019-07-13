‘Campaign against animal testing stalling research’, says Central government committee post workshop at National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Animal rights groups are stalling preclinical research on drug discovery with their protests against experimentation on animals,” said Dr. Chandrakant Kokate, who had led the expert committee on Fixed Dosage Combination drugs appointed by the Central government. He was speaking at the conclusion of a skill-development workshop on drug discovery research, at the National Institute of Nutrition in Hyderabad on July 12.

On the occasion, Kokate pointed out that they had to face the music regarding the issue as recently as one year back when former union minister Maneka Gandhi raised objection over the usage of gelatin for making capsules. “Preclinical investigations are very important in the development of drugs. Of late, there are certain restrictions on animal experimentation and this has created a thick vacuum in the field of drug discovery research,” Kokate said.

He reminisced the time when he was a student around 40 years back and added that they used to have the freedom to conduct experiments on different animals at the time. “Nobody used to ask us why we were sacrificing animals. But there are several hurdles today. We have to use models for tests, which has been causing confusion in the minds of researchers,” he stated.

Kokate pointed out that all of this was happening because animal activists started to take objections to experimentation on animals. Citing an example, he recalled how certain animal rights groups had objected to the usage of gelatin in making capsules and wrote to the PMO and Union Ministry of Health against it. It was following this that the Ministry of Health constituted a committee under Dr. Kokate’s chairmanship.

“It was practically impossible to replace gelatin.

Gelatin is used to manufacture 96% of the capsules in India. Only two companies had introduced the usage of cellulose instead of gelatin. It is only China that has the potential to manufacture cellulose capsules,” Kokate said, adding that the 18 members of the committee from different CSIR institutes, including him, were under a lot of pressure. “We submitted the report and said it was impossible to replace gelatin. We had an interaction with Maneka Gandhi, but she was not satisfied. We want to replace gelatin with cellulose, but are not ready to provide the human resources for it,” he said.

Dr. Kokate also pointed out that India was the third largest manufacturer of pharmaceuticals in the world.