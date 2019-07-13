Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to have land acquisition wing to speed up the process for mega projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To speed up the land acquisition process for mega projects like Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), nala widening, two bedroom houses and road widening, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to establish a Special Land Acquisition wing ina the corporation.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore, along with GHMC Chief City Planner S Devender Reddy and others, on Friday held a review meeting on the status of acquisition of properties.

He said that SRDP project costing `25,000 crore has been taken up for construction of flyovers, grade separators, underpasses and other works for easing traffic snarls in the city, another Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for stormwater drains and nala widening and their improvement, as well as the road widening programme going on in different parts of the city.

“All these works are getting held up due to delay in the acquisition of properties. In order to avoid this, we have decided to establish a special Land Acquisition wing for the corporation,” said Dana Kishore.