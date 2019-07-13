Hyderabad youth accused of attempt to murder of girlfriend denies charges 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: J Venkatesh, who was accused of attacking his alleged girlfriend Manasvi at a hotel in Chaitanyapuri on Tuesday, stated that he did not want to attack her and that he had carried knives to kill himself.

Venkatesh asked: “How can I kill someone I loved so much?” Speaking to media on Friday, Venkatesh who is recovering at Osmania hospital said that he and Manasvi became close while attending coaching classes. He added that they met in a hotel a couple of times, but while they were talking on Tuesday, she called her brother and gave ‘false information’. Manasvi is currently in the process of recovery at a hospital.