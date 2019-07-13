Home States Telangana

Orders galore in Telangana High Court

The Telangana High Court put forward different observations in four different and essential cases pending in the court.

Published: 13th July 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 09:37 AM

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TV9 case: Ravi Prakash gets anticipatory bail

In a relief to former CEO of TV9 channel V Ravi Prakash, the TS High Court on Friday granted conditional anticipatory bail to him in the FIRs registered against him by the police for the offenses punishable under sections of IPC and IT Act. The court directed Ravi Prakash to surrender before the concerned magistrate in 10 days and said that he would be released on bail on executing a personal bond of `5 lakh with two sureties. The court asked to police not to arrest him till he surrenders before the magistrate.

Election to Shamshabad municipality stayed

The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed election to Shamshabad municipality in Ranga Reddy district until due process was followed in respect of delimitation exercise of the municipality. Justice P Naveen Rao passed this interim direction in the petition filed by K Siddulu Mudiraj, ex-ward member, and two TRS party workers complaining that the authorities have not taken their objections into consideration in finalisation of wards.

HC relief to guest faculty of govt junior colleges

In a huge relief to existing guest faculty lecturers, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Commissioner of Intermediate Education to stop the fresh recruitment process for appointing ‘guest faculty’ lecturers in government junior colleges and to continue the services of existing guest faculty lecturers for 2019-20 academic year. Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed this interim order in batch petitions filed by several existing guest faculty lecturers with a plea to quash the recruitment exercise.

 HC asks for provision in law in Errum Manzil issue

A division bench of TS High Court, while dealing with PILs filed in Errum Manzil issue, on Friday asked the petitioners’ counsels to show the provision in law or to cite a Supreme Court judgment whether the judiciary has got power to direct the State government to include certain building in the list of heritage monuments. The bench posted the matter to Monday for further hearing.

