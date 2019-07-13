Home States Telangana

Nalgonda’s outsourced workers not paid salaries

The district administration takes up the renewal of outsourcing agencies’ services in every year during the months of March or April.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Owing to the alleged apathy of district officials, hundreds of outsourcing employees have not been getting their salaries for the last three months.  

The district administration takes up the renewal of outsourcing agencies’ services in every year during the months of March or April. A few months ago, District Collector Dr. Gaurav Uppal directed official concerned to renew all the existing outsourcing agencies services for the year 2019-20 financial year. The officials, however, have not taken up their renewal. As a result, over 500 outsourcing employees, who had been working in the 65 various government offices via 15 outsourcing agencies across the district, have not received their salaries from months of April to June.

An outsourcing agency organiser told Express that every year, as per the directions of the district collector, a renewal authority officer would renew an outsourcing agency’s services. But this year, the concerned officer has been harassing agency organisers in the name of various documents. As per rules, all the agencies must submit the previous year’s payment to the renewal authority officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NALGONDA Telangana district officials Telangana government
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp