Nalgonda’s outsourced workers not paid salaries

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Owing to the alleged apathy of district officials, hundreds of outsourcing employees have not been getting their salaries for the last three months.

The district administration takes up the renewal of outsourcing agencies’ services in every year during the months of March or April. A few months ago, District Collector Dr. Gaurav Uppal directed official concerned to renew all the existing outsourcing agencies services for the year 2019-20 financial year. The officials, however, have not taken up their renewal. As a result, over 500 outsourcing employees, who had been working in the 65 various government offices via 15 outsourcing agencies across the district, have not received their salaries from months of April to June.

An outsourcing agency organiser told Express that every year, as per the directions of the district collector, a renewal authority officer would renew an outsourcing agency’s services. But this year, the concerned officer has been harassing agency organisers in the name of various documents. As per rules, all the agencies must submit the previous year’s payment to the renewal authority officer.