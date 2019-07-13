Nepali waiter jumps to death from hotel in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man from Nepal allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the second floor of the hotel in Abids on July 12. The deceased has been identified as Mothi (30). He had reportedly started working as a waiter at the hotel about a month ago.

According to police, Mothi committed suicide due to family issues and financial constraints. In fact, he reportedly jumped to death minutes after having a conversation with his family members. A case has been registered and the body of the deceased has been taken for postmortem.