SCCL proposal on 800 MW thermal power plant in Pegadapalli deferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, constituted for Environmental Impact Assessment, has deferred the hearing of proposal on the installation of SCCL’s 800 MW thermal plant in Pegadapalli, for want of more reports.

The sub-committee which had visited the site of the proposed power plant asked for more details from SCCL, including an action plan for not using groundwater from the infiltration galleries of river Godavari.