‘Segregation of waste should start at source’, says Swachh Bharath Mission director

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: VK Jindal, Swachh Bharath Mission director and joint secretary, said that the segregation of waste at the source was vital to maintain sanitation. “In order for this to materialise, this practice should be inculcated among citizens by educating them about the ill-effects of not keeping their surroundings clean.

Solid Waste Management (SWM) would be successful only with the participation of the people,” he stated. Jindal was speaking after inaugurating the Command Control Room at the GHMC Head Office, in the presence GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin and GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore. On the occasion, Jindal stated that if waste was segregated at the source, no waste would be left unprocessed.