Senior TRS leader D Srinivas springs surprise by meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Sidelined TRS leader meets BJP chief in Delhi, sparking speculation about his political future.

Senior TRS leader D Srinivas

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Senior TRS leader and member of the Rajya Sabha, D Srinivas, is in the news yet again. His meeting with BJP national president and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday has set tongues wagging in the State.

Srinivas has not been on good terms with TRS leadership for over two years. Around a year ago, a group of TRS MLAs from the region, led by then Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, called on party leadership to suspend Srinivas. While Srinivas continues to be a part of TRS, he remains sidelined, away from the action. Things got worse for him when, recently, his son Arvind defeated Kavitha in the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket. Srinivas has been accused of conspiring with Congress for his son’s victory.
Interestingly, even before meeting Amit Shah, Srinivas surprised all by showing up at TRS’ office in the Parliament on Wednesday. It had been ages since anyone saw him there.

Srinivas’ moves have gotten the whole of Nizamabad talking. Some TRS leaders say he will be suspended soon. Other pink party leaders say nothing has been decided by the leadership. “If DS is suspended, he can become a free bird. It will be easy for him to escape disqualification from the Parliament,” said a TRS leader.  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said Srinivas should decide if he wishes to stay in TRS. “He is not an issue for us,” he had said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders seem to in the best position. “BJP is not bothered whether DS stays in BJP or not. That being said, he has over 40 years of experience under his belt. He has good relations with people in all parties. All these things will help BJP,” said a leader.

When contacted, D Arvind said he was not aware of his father’s meeting with Amit Shah. “It is good for the party when senior leaders meet with BJP leadership. This will encourage those who want to join BJP,” the Nizamabad MP said.

