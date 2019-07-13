Home States Telangana

Speed up rail line works: TRS MP Manne Srinivas Reddy in Lok Sabha

Reddy also called for speeding up work on the Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad line, the 85-km-long line that was sanctioned in 2015-16.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:59 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP from Mahbubnagar Manne Srinivas Reddy, speaking in the Lok Sabha, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure all pending railway projects in Telangana are completed as soon as possible. Participating in a debate on Friday, Reddy said the Mahbubnagar-Munirabad railway line needs to finish at the earliest. “It was sanctioned in 1997-98. It needs to be expedited,” he said.

Reddy also called for speeding up work on the Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad line, the 85-km-long line that was sanctioned in 2015-16. “Everyday, around 3,000 people commute between the two cities,” he explained. Also, Reddy requested the Centre to set up a coach factory in Kazipet. TRS’ leader on the floor and Khammam MP, Nama Nageswara Rao, too urged the Centre to allocate sufficient funds for Railway projects in the State.

Speaking to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, he asked for the ministry to expedite construction on the Bhadrachalam-Sattupally-Kovvur line. He said this line would be useful to people of both Telugu States.

