Home States Telangana

Telangana Assistant professors on contract seek 7th Seventh Pay Revision Commission

On Friday, members of OUCAP took out a rally from OU Art college to the Administrative Building and threatened to scale up the protest if their demands are not met.

Published: 13th July 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania University

Osmania University (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University Contract Assistant Professors (OUCAP) on contract demanded that the government extend the GO15, that provides the benefits of the Seventh Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to regular, associate and assistant professors, to assistant professors on contract as well.

On Friday, members of OUCAP took out a rally from OU Art college to the Administrative Building and threatened to scale up the protest if their demands are not met. In addition, they demand that the GO No 11, issued last year for enhancing the salaries of contract assistant professors across State universities, should consider the PRC as the base pay for the enhanced salaries. As per the GO, their basic salary of Rs 21,600 has been increased by 75 per cent to become over Rs 43,000. “We want the university authorities to implement this 75 per cent enhancement on the salary as per the PRC. We also had discussions with the registrar and OSD and placed our demand, but we haven’t heard from them,” said Dharmateja, president OUCAP.  

The contract assistant professors are miffed with the university officials who had assured them that a three per cent annual increment would be provided to them, but instead just `1,300 was being added to the salary annually in the name of increment.

The OUCAP wants the authorities to provide the increment on the existing salary. In addition, the contract assistant professors stated that like the government degree, junior and polytechnic college lecturers who will henceforth be paid 12-month salaries, they were also asking for the same provision. Another demand is that even if salaries are transferred online, they should be given their payslips.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osmania University Osmania University Contract Assistant Professors Telangana Seventh Pay Revision Commission
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp