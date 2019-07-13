Telangana Assistant professors on contract seek 7th Seventh Pay Revision Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University Contract Assistant Professors (OUCAP) on contract demanded that the government extend the GO15, that provides the benefits of the Seventh Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to regular, associate and assistant professors, to assistant professors on contract as well.

On Friday, members of OUCAP took out a rally from OU Art college to the Administrative Building and threatened to scale up the protest if their demands are not met. In addition, they demand that the GO No 11, issued last year for enhancing the salaries of contract assistant professors across State universities, should consider the PRC as the base pay for the enhanced salaries. As per the GO, their basic salary of Rs 21,600 has been increased by 75 per cent to become over Rs 43,000. “We want the university authorities to implement this 75 per cent enhancement on the salary as per the PRC. We also had discussions with the registrar and OSD and placed our demand, but we haven’t heard from them,” said Dharmateja, president OUCAP.

The contract assistant professors are miffed with the university officials who had assured them that a three per cent annual increment would be provided to them, but instead just `1,300 was being added to the salary annually in the name of increment.

The OUCAP wants the authorities to provide the increment on the existing salary. In addition, the contract assistant professors stated that like the government degree, junior and polytechnic college lecturers who will henceforth be paid 12-month salaries, they were also asking for the same provision. Another demand is that even if salaries are transferred online, they should be given their payslips.